Miller Lite is Selling a Christmas Tree Stand That's Also a Beer Keg

With Halloween over and Thanksgiving just over two weeks away, Christmas is coming up fast. Take a look at any big box store, even: Christmas decorations and supplies are already out and on the shelves and there are even those among us deeply in the Christmas spirit as they deck the halls just a little early. One can never be too festive, after all. Now, Miller Lite is also getting into the holiday spirit with the release of a new item for fans of Christmas and beer, on that makes decorating just a little easier: the new Christmas Tree Keg Stand.

According to Miller Lite, this is the world's first Holiday Tree Keg Stand and it's designed to let customers drink draft Miller Lite straight from their evergreen tree. The Christmas Tree Keg Stand is a fully functioning tree stand that is also designed to fit around a quarter barrel keg of Miller Lite. The stand is compatible with trees up to five-feet tall.

(Photo: Miller Lite)

In addition to the Christmas Tree Keg Stand, Miller Lite is also releasing a new holiday gift collection. The collection will feature cozy beer-inspired knitwear, and the brand's second batch of decorative, can-holding tree ornaments — Beernaments. The Beernaments support 12-ounce cans of Miller Lite and, once enjoyed, can be hung on Christmas trees as decor.

"This season there's truly no better gift to leave under a beer lover's tree than the tree stand itself," Sofia Colucci, Global VP of Miller family of brands said in a statement. "Last year, we decorated the three with Beernaments and this year, we're literally putting the gift of Miller Time right under the tree with the Christmas Tree Keg Stand."

Fans wanting to get their hands on the Christmas Tree Keg Stand or any of the other items in Miller Lite's holiday collection can go here on November 10th starting at 9 a.m. CT. The Christmas Tree Keg Stand costs $49.99 and will be available while supplies last. It's important to note that the tree and the keg are not included.

