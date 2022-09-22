Stranger Things Hellfire Club Christmas Sweater: Master of Presents

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Christmas is still a few months away, but this bit of official Stranger Things Hellfire Club apparel is already the most metal sweater of the 2022 holiday season. In addition to the Hellfire Club logo, it features an array of Dungeons & Dragons and Stranger Things-themed imagery like a D20, a Demogorgon, winged skulls, snowflakes next to flames, and more in an all-over design.

The Stranger Things Hellfire Club Christmas Sweater is a Merchoid exclusive that you can pre-order here for $54.99 (taxes and shipping included) in male and female sizes XS to XXXL. They note that you'll become "the Master of Presents" while wearing it, which is highly amusing. Merchoid also sells a Hellfire Club varsity jacket and tote bag if you are a fully committed follower of Eddie Munson.

Finally, if you want something closer to a replica of the Hellfire Club shirt featured in Season 4 of Stranger Things show, you can grab one here at Merchoid and here at Hot Topic.

In an interview with The Guardian, Joseph Quinn shared that he listened to a tremendous amount of era-specific metal music to prepare for his role as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things. "I tried grappling with Dungeons & Dragons, but accepted that wasn't going to happen," Quinn told the paper. "Music was my main way in. I listened to a lot of heavy metal – Black Sabbath, Metallica, Dio – and I worked with a brilliant vocal coach called Mary Howland. But 99.7% of the work is that wig."

All nine episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 are now streaming on Netflix.