Pokemon Unveils Its 2022 Christmas Collection

Pokemon has been around for decades now, and at this point, the series is almost a way of life for some fans. From its video games to its anime series and movies, there is lots of Pokemon to love. It is even easier now to bring the franchise into your home thanks to merchandise lines, but none do it better than The Pokemon Center. And now, the site has released its 2022 holiday line!

So between us, you might as well go grab your wallet. Pokemon's holiday collection is seriously cute this year, and few fans will be able to look away without buying a little something to spruce up their winter decor.

What's In Stock?

This year, Pokemon has over 40 items available for the holidays, and they include everything from sweaters to ornaments and statues. The priciest items are a little over $50 USD as sweaters and collectible pin setts will set fans back. But on average, items range in price between $30 and $40.

(Photo: The Pokemon Center)

Of course, Pokemon has brought back its holiday statues including its train sets. The Delibird Holiday Express is for sale with Alolan Vulpix at its side. There is also a Rolycoly Coal Cart and a Sweet Treats car. Even Slowpoke gets his own express piece this year, and he's sharing it with Munchlax.

READ MORE: Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield UPC Charizard Pre-Order Details

If figures aren't your thing, there are more holiday-centric pieces available. For instance, a tree skirt is available as well as stockings and individual ornaments. This year, the ornaments include Espeon and Umbreon as well as Eevee and Pikachu. Plus, there are touch-screen gloves and scarves abound that will satisfy any fan's sense of style.

You can find all of the collectibles here, and if you want something, we suggest you order it ASAP. The Pokemon Center sells out merchandise quickly, and its holiday drops are always fast to go!

What do you think of this adorable Pokemon collection? Will you be bringing any of it home? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.