Mountain Dew Cookbook Announced

✖

The people have asked and now, Mountain Dew has answered. In celebration of the iconic soda's upcoming 80th birthday, PepsiCo has decided to unleash a cookbook upon the masses, featuring recipes that use the quintessential soda as an ingredient in some shape, way, or form. Better yet, the company teases there may some cameos from other PepsiCo-owned brands like Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Better yet, all recipes included in the cookbook are "fan-made" and "fan-inspired."

"The relationship between MTN DEW and our fandom is the most exciting partnership, and we've continued to draw inspiration from these amazing people and to try to pay back the love they show us every single day," Dew marketing chief Nicole Portwood said in a statement Tuesday." Our fans have been creating delicious, outrageous, and genuinely mind-blowing recipes with MTN DEW for years. In many ways, this is the long-overdue love letter to those beautiful edible creations and the people behind them. We're honored to share these recipes with the world in our first-ever curated cookbook!"

The cookbook — titled The Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes — is a limited-edition affair, and will be available only on the DEW Nation website beginning November 16th as supplies last. The cover price for the book will be $30 and will feature recipes in the following categories:

Bada$$ Breakfasts: DEW lovers can whip up fluffy green short-stacks and iconic green eggs and ham that are worth getting out of bed for.

DEW lovers can whip up fluffy green short-stacks and iconic green eggs and ham that are worth getting out of bed for. Dippin' with DEW: MTN DEW salsas and BBQ sauces will be the real MVPs of any dish.

MTN DEW salsas and BBQ sauces will be the real MVPs of any dish. DEW Does Dinner: Seriously epic entrees like MTN DEW ® CODE RED® Brisket and MTN DEW LIVEWIRE® Brined Turkey will have you calling for seconds.

Seriously epic entrees like MTN DEW ® CODE RED® Brisket and MTN DEW LIVEWIRE® Brined Turkey will have you calling for seconds. Satisfying Sides: With snacks like Jalapeño Poppers and MTN DEW infused pickles, now you'll never have to choose between your go-to party sides and a can of MTN DEW ever again.

With snacks like Jalapeño Poppers and MTN DEW infused pickles, now you'll never have to choose between your go-to party sides and a can of MTN DEW ever again. Dang Good Desserts: If you thought you loved desserts before, wait until you try the MTN DEW Cherry and Cranberry Pomegranate Fruitcake.

If you thought you loved desserts before, wait until you try the MTN DEW Cherry and Cranberry Pomegranate Fruitcake. Liquid Legends: Discover twists on classic cocktails and bold, new creations like MTN DEW Slushies and Electric Lemonade that'll have you chilling out and slurping up.

If you've been following Dew on social, you may have already seen the company teasing such recipes. Surrounding Halloween, the brand released a fair share of Halloween cocktails to help celebrate spooky season.