MTN Dew Voo-Dew Drinkers Guess Mystery Halloween Flavor
For the fourth straight year, MTN DEW has released a mysterious flavor centered around Halloween. MTN DEW Voo-Dew 4 has started to hit the shelves across the country, meaning DEW drinkers have started getting their hands on it, taking to social media to reveal thoughts on what the flavor is, now an annual tradition for fans of the brand. The general consensus amongst those who've tasted it is that there's a strong sense of sourness or citrus to it.
The first Voo-Dew entered stores in 2019 and was revealed to be a candy corn-flavored take on the citrus soda. Voo-Dew 2 in 2020 was then revealed to be "fruit candy explosion" while 2021 mystery Voo-Dew drink was "fruit chew candy." In addition to Voo-Dew 4 this year, artwork has already leaked for Voo-Dew 5 next year, meaning the tradition will most certainly live on.
Sweet Tarts
Airheads
@MountainDew is the new voodew flavour air heads yes or no— madison (@madswhut) August 26, 2022
Lemonade
The mountain dew voodew 2022 flavor is lemon and blue raspberry. Or blue raspberry lemonade, which is really the same thing just different words lol. #mtndewvoodew— Kalilah (@KalilahLunaris) August 27, 2022
Sour Gummies
@MountainDew— Vim Is 29 (@Budugen) August 27, 2022
Voltage is swedish fish
Game fuel is just gummy worms
Voodew is sour patch gummies
Welcome to my world everyone pic.twitter.com/H0nTTI4dnR
Really Good
Wow, this @MountainDew #MysterFlavor#VooDew is really good. It's citrusy (but I swear I can taste mango..... whatever, doesn't matter....it's super good 😊) pic.twitter.com/EphNoQcgHG— 🌈🏳️🌈Katy93☮️🏳️🌈🌈 (@KatyE052293) August 27, 2022
Sour Patch Kids
I’ve never been so sure of something in my life! The flavor is @SourPatchKids ! #MountainDew #VooDew @MountainDew #SPK pic.twitter.com/XcBCj2IApg— Rob Bosco (@BoscoBrew) August 27, 2022
Citrus Cherry
I swear, that new VooDew Mountain Dew flavor is just Citrus Cherry.— KillThad (@ThadKill) August 27, 2022