MTN Dew Voo-Dew Drinkers Guess Mystery Halloween Flavor

For the fourth straight year, MTN DEW has released a mysterious flavor centered around Halloween. MTN DEW Voo-Dew 4 has started to hit the shelves across the country, meaning DEW drinkers have started getting their hands on it, taking to social media to reveal thoughts on what the flavor is, now an annual tradition for fans of the brand. The general consensus amongst those who've tasted it is that there's a strong sense of sourness or citrus to it.

The first Voo-Dew entered stores in 2019 and was revealed to be a candy corn-flavored take on the citrus soda. Voo-Dew 2 in 2020 was then revealed to be "fruit candy explosion" while 2021 mystery Voo-Dew drink was "fruit chew candy." In addition to Voo-Dew 4 this year, artwork has already leaked for Voo-Dew 5 next year, meaning the tradition will most certainly live on.

