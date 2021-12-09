MTN Dew Will Pay You to Become a Forest Ranger

MTN DEW is getting outdoors in a big way. Wednesday, the iconic soda brand announced the formation of the MTN DEW Outpost at the foot of Doe Mountain near Mountain City, Tennessee. With the building, DEW is looking for its first-ever MTN DEW Outpost Ranger, a week-long job that comes with pretty exceptional benefits.

In addition to winning a $5,000 cash prize—or pay salary, that is—the person hired to be the DEW Ranger will receive travel to and from Doe Mountain, a brand-new RV, assorted DEW-branded uniforms, and an all-new Polaris RANGER XP 1000 Premium.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our fans are exploring the outdoors now more than ever; it’s the perfect time to return to Tennessee, and give back to the community,” DEW marketing VP Pat O’Toole says in a press release. “While MTN DEW will pay homage to its name and roots at Doe Mountain, we aspire to leave a positive impact, providing wider access to these preserved mountain lands and fueling outdoor enthusiasts’ passions.”

It’s no giveaway, of course, as the person hired will lead group hikes around Doe Mountain’s 45-mile maze of trailers, and a scavenger hunt across the area. Other duties listed in the job description include “supervising other community activities” that include a trail trim back and an educational biodiversity walk.

“Next year marks ten years since the State of Tennessee and The Nature Conservancy purchased Doe Mountain and saved over 8,000 acres of land from large-scale timber-cutting, preserving the mountain so that outdoor lovers can continue to explore and hone their skills,” Doe Mountain Recreation Area director Shawn Lindsey adds. “The funding MTN DEW provides will introduce a new era for Doe Mountain, empowering us to offer new programs and opportunities for local jobs and businesses, as well as tourism revenues for the State of Tennessee.”

Applications are being accepted between December 8th and January 14th through the form at MTNDEWOutpost.com. Full details can also be found there.