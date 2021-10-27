NASA Chief Says Aliens Probably Exist

NASA — the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration — has yet to release definitive proof of alien life. Despite that, the agency’s new boss says the known universe is simply too massive for humans to be the only intelligent life across the cosmos. Bill Nelson, a politician who served as a Senator (D-FL) from 2001 to 2019, made the comments in a recent collegiate lecture that’s since surfaced online. Not only did Nelson float the idea of alien life, but also of a real-life multiverse.

“My personal opinion is that the universe is so big, and now, there are even theories that there might be other universes,” Nelson said at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics earlier this month. If that’s the case, who am I to say that planet Earth is the only location of a life form that is civilized and organized like ours?”

In a conversation with Virginia professor of politics, Nelson added, “Are there other planet Earths out there? I certainly think so, because the universe is so big.”

Since the beginning of his political career at the state level in the early 1970s, Nelson has been a staunch advocate for space programs. He’s also actually been to space, having served on NASA’s Columbia shuttle. Nelson and six other astronauts spent six days in space in January 1986.

In his same conversation at Virginia, Nelson then touched on the topic of UFOs being spotted by members of the United States Armed Forces. As the Senator-turned-administrator says, it’s frightening to think potential adversaries have access to technology the United States doesn’t.

“And they don’t know what it is, and we don’t know what it is. We hope it’s not an adversary here on Earth that has that kind of technology. But it’s something,” Nelson added. “And so, this is a mission that we’re constantly looking — what, who is out there? Who are we? How did we get here? How did we become as we are? How did we develop? How did we civilize? And are those same conditions out there in a universe that has billions of other suns in billions of other galaxies — it’s so large I can’t conceive it.”

