Former Air Force Officers Claim They Have Proof UFO’s Messed With Nuclear Weapons

Over the past two years, government officials have gotten increasingly candid about what they call UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena — an official term for what the layman calls UFOs. Now, a group of ex-Air Force officers is set to host a press conference in hopes of drawing further attention to the phenomenon. In fact, come Tuesday, the group says they’ll show proof of UFOs having tampered with the country’s nuclear arsenal.

The group, organized by retired USAF Captain Robert Salas, is hosting a press conference on October 19th to go over some of its findings. Salas, amongst others in the group, is cited as being directly involved with UAP sightings at bases holding nuclear technology.

“Former Air Force officer, Robert Salas, was the on-duty commander of an underground launch control facility assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, on March 24, 1967. He has publicly stated over a span of twenty-five years, that all ten of his ICBMs became inoperable and that eight days earlier, on March 16, 1967, a similar incident occurred at another missile launch control facility,” a press release distributed by the group reads.

Salas will be joined three others on Tuesday’s panel: former USAF captain and nuclear missile targeting officer Robert Jamison, former USAF captain and nuclear missile crew commander David Schindele, and former USAF lieutenant and missile test office Robert Jacobs.

The group raised over $13,000 through GoFundMe in an attempt to lobby Congresspeople to hear their story.

“It is time for the U.S. Congress to hold public hearings on the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP). There are many ex-military witnesses who can verify UFO incidents of nuclear weapons bases,” Salas says on the campaign’s page. “All funds from this fundraiser will be used support a press conference and lobbying activities in Washington DC with some of these witnesses in the coming months. The current period in time represents a unique opportunity to promote open and public disclosure of long held secrets by government agencies. Any amount would be appreciated. Thank you.”

The panel begins at 8:45 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 19. You can watch a livestream of the event here.