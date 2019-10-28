NASA Shares Photo of Sun Looking Like a Jack-o’-Lantern

Spooky season is upon us and most of the country is prepared for some Halloween fun. NASA isn’t trying to get left out and posted a fun image on their Facebook tying their findings to the holiday. A reading of active regions on the Sun led to an image that looks like a jack o’ lantern. Ultraviolet light is used during the imaging process to show the areas burning brightest heading into the big Halloween week. By using the Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite, people now have this handy image as a reminder of how majestic our solar system can be. Seeing NASA sharing this kind of content is always cool as social media becomes more commonplace for the agency.

Just last week, NASA completed the first-eve spacewalk featuring only women. That repair mission to fix a failed power controller on the International Space Station tossed two astronauts right into the history books. All the activity started around 8 AM last Friday. Christina H. Kock and Jessica Meir came back inside at 2:55 PM to enjoy a job well-done. The event had been scheduled to begin seven months ago, but had to be postponed because there were no medium-sized spacesuits available aboard the Space Station. Anne McClain was supposed to take part during that initial walk, but it wasn’t meant to be. McClain did her best to make the suit work, but when her mobility was too compromised by the increased size, they made the change.

The agency delivered a second medium-sized suit to the Space Station in October. With that all taken care of, NASA was ready to begin the operation. Even that successful outcome, couldn’t stop some of the public criticism from certain corners because of the gaffe. There were more than enough suits for multiple men aboard the Space Station during that period. NASA has been involved in moves to adjust public perception around their agency as it pertains to discrimination. They released a statement reaffirming this belief and reiterated that all of their spacesuits are designed to provide maximum mobility for astronauts of all shapes and sizes.

In more strange space news, information leaker Edward Snowden said that he’s seen evidence of the moon landing occurring in his new book. “For the record, as far as I could tell, aliens have never contacted Earth, or at least they haven’t contacted US intelligence,” Snowden wrote in an excerpt published by CNN. “In case you were wondering: Yes, man really did land on the moon. Climate change is real. Chemtrails are not a thing.”

So, for those keeping score at home: No aliens, moon landing is real, and chemtrails are bogus.