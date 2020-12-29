NASA Shares Stunning Photo of Two Galaxies in a "Cosmic Dance"

✖

As we continue to decide whether or not aliens actually exist, the scientists at NASA are doing whatever it takes to get cold, hard evidence documented on film or photo. Sure, the outfit's sole goal might not be to prove the existence of aliens, but a recent set of stunning pictures captured by the Hubble Space Telescope goes to show just how expansive the universe really is.

In a video shared Monday, the official social accounts for the Hubble Telescope shared a hi-res image of two galaxies "tens of millions of light-years" apart. In the post, NASA says the galaxies look to be locked in a "cosmic dance" with one another. "Explore this #HubbleClassic view of NGC 3314A and NGC 3314B, two galaxies in the constellation Hydra," the Instagram post reads.

It adds, "Though the galaxies appear to be locked in a cosmic dance, they're separated by tens of millions of light-years, with one closer to us than the other."

Space-faring entities have been in the news of late as one former state head not only aliens were real, but were part of a real-life Galactic Federation. Professor Haim Eshed, the retired head of Israel's security space program, claimed in an interview earlier this month President Donald Trump nearly revealed the existence of the Galactic Federation, but was talked down by the group itself.

"The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet," Eshed told Yedioth Aharonoth (via Jewish Press.) "[United States President Donald] Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: 'Wait, let people calm down first. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding.'"

"They [the aliens] have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are. There’s an agreement between the US government and the aliens," he added. "They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers. There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts."