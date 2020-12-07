Galactic Federation Trends After Claims of Alien Existence
Aliens might be the real deal, should Prof. Haim Eshed's recent claims prove accurate. The aeronautical engineer spent nearly 30 years running Israel's security space program and according to him, aliens are among us — they just don't think mankind is ready for the big unveil just quite yet. Better yet, Eshed claims a Galactic Federation exists and was nearly revealed at some point during the Donald Trump administration, except the Federation had to talk the president down.
"The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet," Eshed told the paper (via Jewish Press.) "[United States President Donald] Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: 'Wait, let people calm down first. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding.'"
As such, the Galactic Federation has quickly become a worldwide trend on Twitter, as people make their finest jokes about the situation — keep scrolling to see what they're saying.
Hot Mess
The Galactic Federation just watching the earth destroy itself pic.twitter.com/FUhH2OEg4M— Alessandro (@alessandro_r23) December 7, 2020
Nute Would Like a Word
That's A Bingo
Galactic Federation... for 2020 bingo! pic.twitter.com/51I77kH29Z— Kris 🎄☃️ (@SpencerKristin) December 7, 2020
Comedy
someone must’ve had fun writing that bit. i’m sure once the “galactic federation” shows itself, they’ll be very impressed by this amount of comedy of the human race pic.twitter.com/1xeQFOaIlo— An Absolute Scott (@danscott283) December 7, 2020
Not Yet
the aliens in the galactic federation checking in on earth once a week to see if we're ready to join yetpic.twitter.com/EbvH891VP5— Christopher🌻 (@ChrisWrighteous) December 7, 2020
*shrugs*
If a galactic federation does exist then Earth is most likely the Florida of the galaxy.— Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) December 7, 2020
Zapp Says Hi
I'll be happy to join the Galactic Federation if I can dress like Zapp Brannigan! pic.twitter.com/ybtWMdwE63— Fat Panther (@bfp1974) December 7, 2020
Until the aliens reveal themselves, you can always watch Mars Attacks!, now streaming on HBO Max.