Galactic Federation Trends After Claims of Alien Existence

Aliens might be the real deal, should Prof. Haim Eshed's recent claims prove accurate. The aeronautical engineer spent nearly 30 years running Israel's security space program and according to him, aliens are among us — they just don't think mankind is ready for the big unveil just quite yet. Better yet, Eshed claims a Galactic Federation exists and was nearly revealed at some point during the Donald Trump administration, except the Federation had to talk the president down.

"The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet," Eshed told the paper (via Jewish Press.) "[United States President Donald] Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: 'Wait, let people calm down first. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding.'"

