Former Israeli Space Head Says Aliens Are Real and a Galactic Federation Exists

Aliens are real and they walk among us. That is, of course, according to Professor Haim Eshed, the aeronautical engineer that served as the head of Israel's security space program for nearly three decades. In a recent interview published in Yedioth Aharonoth, Eshed not only confirmed the existence of aliens but says there's even a Galactic Federation that's waiting for mankind to ready themselves for the ultimate reveal.

"The UFOs have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet," Eshed told the paper (via Jewish Press.) "[United States President Donald] Trump was on the verge of revealing, but the aliens in the Galactic Federation are saying: 'Wait, let people calm down first. They don’t want to start mass hysteria. They want to first make us sane and understanding.'"

Eshed's comments come months after Trump's Department of Defense declassified loads of clips of "unidentified aerial phenomena," the new verbiage the government has started to use in place of UFOs — Unidentified Flying Objects. It also comes after Congress earmarked money for the creation of the United States Space Force, an entirely new branch of the American armed forces.

According to the engineer, the aliens are waiting for a point when mankind will not overreact to their presence before they reveal themselves to the masses.

"They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are. There’s an agreement between the US government and the aliens," he added. "They signed a contract with us to do experiments here. They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers. There’s an underground base in the depths of Mars, where their representatives are, and also our American astronauts."

He concluded, "If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized. Wherever I’ve gone with this in academia, they’ve said: the man has lost his mind. Today they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing."

Eshed, 87, has a doctorate in aeronautical engineering and helped launch Israel's security space agency in 1981, remaining in the position until his retirement from the Israel Defense Ministry in 2011.