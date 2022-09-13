Navy Won't Release More UFO Tapes Due to Potential Harm to National Security

Over the course of the past few years, the most notable UFO tapes were released by sources positioned within the United States Armed Forces. One especially popular video of a flying saucer was confirmed as authnetic by the Pentagon itself. Now, it looks like officials are reversing course due to potential harm the release of more footage could cause to national security efforts. In a new letter obtained by The Black Vault, the Navy is ceasing the release of such videos because of potential threats from "adversaries."

The site, which specializes in obtaining documents regarding UFOs, UAP, and other similar topics, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requesting the Navy's UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) tapes be declassified and released. A letter sent to the website from a representative within the NAvy's FOIA office says that is impossible.

"The UAP Task Force has responded back to DNS-36 and have stated that the requested videos contain sensitive information pertaining to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) and are classified and are exempt from disclosure in their entirety under exemption 5 U.S.C. § 552 (b)(1) in accordance with Executive Order 13526 and the UAP Security Classification Guide," Gary Cason, deputy director of the aforementioned office, said in the letter. "The release of this information will harm national security as it may provide adversaries valuable information regarding Department of Defense/Navy operations, vulnerabilities, and/or capabilities. No portions of the videos can be segregated for release."

While Cason notes the Navy did, in fact, release such videos in the past, and further distribution of the tapes could pose a significant risk to further security.

He adds, "While three UAP videos were released in the past, the facts specific to those three videos are unique in that those videos were initially released via unofficial channels before official release. Those events were discussed extensively in the public domain; in fact, major news outlets conducted specials on these events. Given the amount of information in the public domain regarding these encounters, it was possible to release the files without further damage to national security."

The Navy letter comes on the heels of a new Congressional report suggesting some UFOs aren't "man-made."