Pentagon Confirms Authenticity of Another UFO Video

As another day goes by, the Pentagon has confirmed the authenticity of yet another UFO video. Friday morning, filmmaker Jeremy Corbell shared a video of an unidentified flying craft he alleged was taken by members of the United Stated Navy stationed aboard the USS Omaha somewhere off the coast of San Diego. The clip Corbell shared is part of a larger video that shows the craft plunging into the sea, only for the Navy to find no signs of wreckage anywhere underwater.

Fast forward a few hours Friday, and a Pentagon spokesperson not only confirmed the authenticity of the video, but made sure to mention it's also part of an ongoing "examination" by the Navy's UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) Task Force. "I can confirm that the video was taken by Navy personnel, and that the UAPTF included it in their ongoing examinations," Pentagon spokesperson Susan Gough said in a statement obtained by The Debrief.

The site then reportedly pressed Gough for an explanation on the classification of the craft in the video, but the spokesperson wouldn't clarify.

"The US Navy photographed and filmed 'spherical' shaped UFOs and advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage," Corbell originally said in his Instagram post.

He added, "This footage was filmed in the CIC (Combat Infomration Center) of the USS Omaha on July 15th 2019 in a warning area off San Diego. This footage depicts a UAP event series that reached a crescendo with one of the unknown targets entering the water. No wreckage found. None of the unknown craft were recovered."

According to Corbell's posting, the craft in the video was at least six feet in diameter, and flew over an hour in total. The Navy was reportedly unable to tell where the craft launched from, and it was never recovered, despite a search from a submarine.

"We do not know what, if anything, the Navy or Pentagon might be willing to say about the USS Omaha incident, but we are confident the incident is a legitimate mystery and look forward to whatever information might be forthcoming," Corbell added.

It was just last month the Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of other footage obtained by Corbell. The filmmaker directed Netflix's Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers documentary and runs Extraordinary Beliefs, a website tracking UFOs and other unidentified aerial phenomena.