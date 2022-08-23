New Congressional Report Suggests UFOs Aren't "Man-Made"

Alien invasions have long been an integral building block for most sci-fi blockbusters. Yet here we are, in the year 2022, with the discussion of extraterrestrial life growing less taboo with each passing day. Within the past year alone, the first hearing on UFOs in 60 some years took place on Capitol Hill as officials shine a spotlight on crafts that may or may not be from this planet. In fact, a startling new Congressional report says some UAP—unidentified aerial phenomena—may have origins that aren't "man-made."

As a part of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, Congress says "cross-domain transmedium threats to the United States national security are expanding exponentially." What that means is that officials are aware of potential threats, crafts or otherwise, that can both fly and operate under water.

That first startling revelation is soon followed up by one where Congress instructs officials is do what they can to distinguish between unknown objects that likely from this planet and those that may not be. "Temporary nonattributed objects, or those that are positively identified as man-made after analysis, will be passed to appropriate offices and should not be considered under the definition as unidentified aerospace-undersea phenomena," the report says.

Monday, former Department of Defense official Marik von Rennenkampff wrote an op-ed on The Hill suggesting the verbiage in the document means those on the Senate Intelligence Committee believe there to be alien origins for some UFO and UAP sightings.

It strains credulity to believe that lawmakers would include such extraordinary language in public legislation without compelling evidence," von Rennenkampff said. "This implies that members of the Senate Intelligence Committee believe (on a unanimous, bipartisan basis) that some UFOs have non-human origins. After all, why would Congress establish and task a powerful new office with investigating non-'man-made' UFOs if such objects did not exist?"

Earlier this summer, the DoD officially formed the AARO, or the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, the government entity now in charge of cataloging UAP sightings.

