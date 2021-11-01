Neil Patrick Harris’s Family Is Full of Killers in Epic Halloween Photo

Halloween is here and that means people are getting into the spooky spirit by dressing up in various creative and inventive costumes. But when it comes to dressing up for the holiday, there are few better than Neil Patrick Harris and his family at coming up with interesting and original themed looks each year, and 2021 is no exception. On Instagram, Harris shared his family’s Halloween costumes for the year and this time, it’s a killer theme – literally. Harris, his husband David Burtka, and their two children Harper and Gideon are decked out as infamous movie killers and other characters, including those from The Exorcist, The Shining, and more.

“‘Frights, Camera, Action!’ This Halloween, may all your screams come true…” Harris captioned the photo. On his Instagram Burtka shared the same photo along with a series of behind-the-scenes images revealing just how hands-on Harris is in creating the annual photo, including makeup, photography, and more.



This year’s costume series is just the latest for the Burtka-Harris family. Last year, the family dressed as characters from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The year before, they dressed up as Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol, Vincent van Gogh, and Salvador Dali to create the “Burtka-Harris Boo-seum of Art.” In 2018, the family modeled their theme around Walt Disney Parks’ The Haunted Mansion ride while in 2017, the family channeled American Horror Story with their Freak Show-inspired theme, a theme that was especially fitting as Harris appeared as a stage magician Chester Creb in two episodes of that season.



Harris is next expected to appear in the highly anticipated fourth installment of The Matrix series, The Matrix Resurrections, which is set to open in theaters and debut on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.



“It didn’t feel large because it felt like she was in her sweet spot, which was filming on the fly, filming using natural light,” Harris previously said of director Lana Wachowski’s approach to the film. “Sometimes you’d sit around for an hour waiting for the clouds to clear, and then you’d quickly film. You’d film pages at a time in 30 minutes and then be done… You would think that a giant movie would be 100% storyboarded, animatics, and we’d be checking off shots. I think she lived that before three times over, and I would suspect that she wants to do things her own way now. It wasn’t often that you felt that you were doing something gigantic because she made it feel very intimate.”



