Neil Patrick Harris Reveals His Boo-Seum of Art Family Halloween Costumes

It’s Halloween today, so celebrities are out in full force posting photos of their Halloween costumes on social media for fans to ogle. Well, few are better at the Halloween costume challenge than Neil Patrick Harris; in recent years the Matrix 4 star has taken Halloween costume themes to new levels by including his entire family in the event, and for Halloween 2019 NPH has created a whole “Boo-Seum” of costumes to showcase his family!

Take a look at the masterpiece of modern art that NPH’s family has created:

“Welcome to the 2019 Burtka-Harris Boo-seum of Art. Audio guides are available in the gift shop. #happyhalloween @dbelicious” —NPH

Harris has a family with his longtime partner David Burtka, whom he began dating in the mid-2000s. The two were engaged rather quickly, but kept their engagement secret until the Marriage Equality Act passed in 2011. Harris wed Burtka in 2014, but started their family much earlier, having twins (a boy Gideon Scott, and girl Harper Grace) via surrogate in 2019. As sated, Harris has been openly ecstatic about this family rearing phase of his life, often sharing hilarious and/or touching looks at his family with fans.

If you are not an art aficionado, the photo above references the following famous artists (clockwise from top left):

Harper Grace is Frida Kahlo

Gideon Scott is Andy Warhol

Neil Patrick Harris is Vincent van Gogh

David Burtka is Slavador Dali

The result is a Halloween portrait taken to the next level as being at once a costume showcase, sophisticated art reference, and pretty awesome family portrait worthy of any mantle. If you are feeling any sort of family photo envy after seeing this, you probably should, and that was probably the intention.

As stated, Neil Patrick Harris is next set to appear in Matrix 4, having finished off his starring role in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. The Matrix 4 cast includes the returning stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss, with Jada Pinkett Smith also in talks to return as Niobe. New additions include Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick in talks to join Matrix 4 alongside Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The secrecy about these roles is heavy, though the rumor mill points to Mateen possibly being a young version of Morpheus, while Henwick is said to be “at the forefront” of the film

Happy Halloween!