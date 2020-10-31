Halloween 2020: Neil Patrick Harris Reveals Willy Wonka Themed Family Costumes

✖

It's Halloween and while the holiday may be a little different this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, that's not stopping people from getting creative and dressing up just the same. That's especially true for Neil Patrick Harris. Each year, Harris and his family go all out with their themed costumes and 2020 is no exception. On Instagram on Saturday, Harris revealed that he and his husband David Burtka along with their twins Gideon and Harper have the "golden ticket" of costumes this year with Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory inspired looks.

"Oompa, loompa, doompety doo! We've got a family photo for you!" Harris wrote on Instagram. "This year, may you invent an October 31st that is spirited, safe and scrumptious."

In the photo, Gideon is dressed as Charlie Bucket, Harper is dressed as Veruca Salt, Harris is dressed as Slugworth while Burtka is dressed as Wonka himself. You can check it out for yourself below.

This is just the latest inventive Halloween costume for the Burtka-Harris family. Last year, they dressed up as Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol, Vincent van Gogh, and Salvador Dali to create the "Burtka-Harris Boo-seum of Art". In 2018, the family created a theme modeled around Walt Disney Parks' The Haunted Mansion ride. In 2017, the family took a very American Horror Story approach with their Freak Show-inspired theme -- fitting, considering that Harris appeared as stage magician Chester Creb in two episodes of that season. Other previous costumes have included Peter Pan, Wizard of Oz, and Star Wars among others.

Outside of his Halloween adventures, Harris is set to appear in the highly anticipated fourth film in The Matrix series. The actor recently confirmed he has a small part in the film as he offered up praise for director and co-writer Lana Wachowski.

"I have great hope that, that fans will appreciate all the work that Lana and everyone is putting into this movie," Harris said in an interview on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show. "I'm a big Lana Wachowski fan. I think she's a great person. I think she has a great inclusive energy and her style has shifted visually from what she had done to what she is currently doing. And it's changed in an evolved way and she's such a bright light. I would have been happy to be in any capacity in this. I would have been happy to just go and visit the set of a big giant franchise movie. So, the fact that I get a small part in this, and can watch from a far and (watch) the majority of it, and see how it's working and see sort of the machine of it all...I've just been having a blast."

He continued, "They're very smart. It's a very smart team. They're making a giant movie and under very unique circumstances. I've always wanted to be a lead in a big giant action movie with wires and stuff, and this is not bad for me, but it's certainly tangential and fun for me to be able to admire it and at least play in the sandbox a little bit. I can't wait for the day when we're, we're able to watch these big movies in big theaters. Cause, this one deserves to be seen on a big scale. It's ambitious and everyone involved in it as far as I'm aware is crushing it."

