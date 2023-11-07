Toll House Wants You to Make Your Own Cookie Shots This Holiday Season With New Kit

With the holiday season upon us, cookie baking is going to be in full swing for many as they make holiday treats and sweets, but this year Nestle is inviting fans to do something just a little different — to break out of the cookie cutter mold, if you will — and combine cookies with another holiday tradition, festive drinks. Nestle just announced that their new Nestle Toll House Cookie Shot Glasses — and they're giving them away to lucky fans.

The cookie shot glasses are pretty much what you'd think they are: they're cookies baked in the shape of a shot glass that you can then enjoy drinks of your choosing in. It offers cookie fans a fun way to enjoy sweet, warm cookies with just a little extra, making them a fun addition to holiday gatherings, parties, and even cookie swaps.

"At Nestle Toll House, no matter how you make, shape, or bake cookies, we believe there's no wrong way to do it," Carlo Ramirez de Arellano, senior brand manager, Nestle Toll. House said. "Americans prefer chocolate chip cookies 3:1 over any other cookie and this year, bakers can get even more creative in the kitchen with our cookie shot glasses. We're excited that our classic recipe helps fans discover new ways to say cheers."

To help get those bakers get creative, Nestle is giving away their Cookie Shot Glasses Kits. To register to win one of the kits, which contain cookie dough, morsels, a baking mold, and a $25 gift card to purchase a drink of choice, fans can go to tollhousecookieshot.com from November 8 through December 8. And even if you don't win, you can still find the Cookie Shot recipe as well as tips and more at the website as well.

What do you think? Will you be trying to win one of the new Nestle Toll House Cookie Shot Glass Kits? What is your favorite cookie to bake during the holiday season?