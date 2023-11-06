Major Chicken Nugget Recall Underway

Tyson is recalling a sizable amount of its chicken nuggets. Saturday, the food manufacturer announced a voluntary recall of its "Fun Nuggets," or chicken nuggets shaped like dinosaurs. In total, Tyson is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of the dino nuggets due to potential "foreign matter contamination."

According to a statement released by the USDA, the foreign matter in question was discovered after the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found "small metal pieces" within the affected product.

"The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting small metal pieces in the chicken patty product," the statement reads. "There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider."

It adds, "FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The products affected are Tyson's 29-ounce "FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES." Best by dates on the packages will read SEP 04 2024, and the lot numbers of the affected products are 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

The items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution and retail sale.