Starbucks Reveals Holday 2023 Menu and Cups

It is official: the holiday season is here and Starbucks has unveiled its Holiday 2023 menu — and their beloved holiday cups as well. On Wednesday, Starbucks announced that, starting November 2nd — that's Thursday — the holiday menu arrives in stores in the United States with several returning favorites as well as a new iced holiday beverage as well.

Returning this year are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte. They're joined by the new Iced Gingerbread Oat milk Chai. You can check out descriptions for each below.

▪ The new Iced Gingerbread Oat milk Chai combines warm gingerbread notes, a blend of chai spices, and creamy oat milk. Available iced and hot.

▪ Peppermint Mocha features Starbucks signature Espresso Roast combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup, which is then topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

▪ Caramel Brulée Latte features Starbucks signature Espresso Roast, steamed milk and rich caramel brulée sauce, topped with whipped cream and a supreme topping of even more caramel brulée bits. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

▪ Chestnut Praline Latte starts with signature Espresso Roast and velvety steamed milk, along with flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices, topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

▪ Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte features sugar cookie flavored syrup, combined with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice, and almond milk, topped with red and green sprinkles. Available hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

For stores where the Oleato beverage is served, there is also the new Oleato Gingerbread Oat milk latte, featuring Starbucks Blonde Espresso combined with warm notes of gingerbread and steamed oat milk, infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil and finished with a subtle dusting of bright ginger and citrus flavors.

In terms of food, there are some returning favorites this year with the Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman Cookie, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. And of course, holiday cups are back as well, featuring red and green as well as magenta with each cup accented with sparkles.

Will you be checking out Starbucks' holiday menu? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!