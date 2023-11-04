Jimmy John's Celebrates National Pickle Day With New Chips

While most people think of November as being a big month for food because it's the kickoff of the holiday season and, at least for Americans, is when perhaps the biggest food-oriented holiday — Thanksgiving — is celebrated, there's more to the second-to-last month of the year than just turkey and all the fixin's. Thursday also features National Pickle Day, celebrated this year on Tuesday, November 14th. It's the day when fans of all things pickle celebrate by indulging in in the sometimes sweet, but often tart and tangy treat and this year, Jimmy John's is celebrating in a big way themselves. The restaurant, which is known for not just their sandwiches but their tasty dill pickles as well, just added the limited-edition Pickle Jimmy Chips to their menu.

According to Jimmy John's, the new chips were designed specifically for National Pickle Day and feature a balance of salt, sour, and dill notes meant to capture the perfect pickle flavor. The chips come after years of fan request for a pickle-flavored chip option to go along with the brand's famous Jumbo Kosher Dill Jimmy Pickles. The new chips are available now and will be available through November 26th while supplies last. Fans can also head to Jimmy John's Online store for more pickle-fan merch, including a new Jimmy John's Pickle Sweatshirt and more.

"We see our fans profess their love for Jimmy Pickles daily and love to celebrate that excitement with something extra special each year when National Pickle Day comes around," said Jimmy John's Director of Culinary Innovation, Dustin Hilinski. "This year, we wanted to take it up a notch and give guests something they've been asking for, a dill-flavored chip, which led us to develop the new Pickle Jimmy Chips – a combination of two of our fan-favorite items – JJ's pickles and Jimmy Chips – into one satisfyingly salty bite for National Pickle Day."

Pickles Are Having a Major Food Moment

While Jimmy John's is celebrating National Pickle Day with new Pickle Chips, pickles are having a major food trend moment this year overall. Earlier this year, Frank's RedHot introduced Dill Pickle Hot Sauce and last month, Vlasic announced that they'd teamed up with Frank's RedHot for three new hot and spicy Kosher Dill Pickle offerings: Dill Chips, Dill Spears, and Dill Wholes. The pickles are hitting store shelves now.

"The pairing of two iconic brands – Vlasic and Frank's RedHot – is a spicy combo that we know consumers will love," said Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks, Conagra Brands. "The Vlasic brand is synonymous with great-tasting pickles, and the addition of Frank's RedHot creates a truly bold and flavorful snacking experience."

What do you think? Will you be checking out the new Pickle Jimmy Chips from Jimmy John's for National Pickle Day? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.