The Hunger Games Star Stanley Tucci Bringing Back Viral Discontinued Pastina Pasta For the Holidays

There's nothing quite like the disappointment when a beloved product is discontinued — especially when it's food — and for fans of pasta brand Ronzoni's Pastina, 2023 kicked off on a sad note. In January, the brand announced that the beloved, tin star-shaped pasta was being discontinued and fans quickly took to social media to express their sadness about the loss of what was, for many, an important culinary staple. But now, The Hunger Games and Searching for Italy star Stanley Tucci is stepping to save the day. Earlier this week, S. Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water — whose logo just so happens to be a star — announced that they are teaming up with Tucci to revive pastina as part of a limited-edition star-shaped pasta and recipe kit just in time for the holidays.

According to the brand, they've collaborated with Italian pasta brand Rummo for S. Pellegrino Stelline pasta, which pays homage to the brand's iconic red star logo while also giving them that tiny, star-shape pasta fans so love that's been part of Italian and American tables for decades. The pasta is available as part of the S. Pellegrino Presents: Stanley Tucci's Stelline Two Ways premium recipe kit which includes fresh ingredients, premium Italian products, two bags of the pasta, and a bottle of S. Pellegrino so that fans can recreate two of Tucci's personal recipes featuring the pasta.

"I had so much fun sharing a taste of my family's recipes with S. Pellegrino last year that we're doing it again — but this time, fans will get two dishes inspired by one beloved pasta shape that's a staple in my kitchen all winter long," Tucci said. "For many years, S. Pellegrino has held a special place at my holiday table. I'm honored to share my traditions with fans with this delicious recipe kit and play a role in bringing the classic star-shaped pasta to the many Americans who've been missing it with S. Pellegrino Stelline."

The recipes in the kit are Tucci's Brodo di Gallina con Polpettine di Pollo (Chicken Soup With Tiny Chicken Meatballs), an elevated take on chicken noodle soup, as well as Pastina Classica, Tucci's version of the beloved pastina dish. Fans can purchase the kit for $89 (includes shipping) here. Weekly drops take place on November 8th, November 15th, and November 27th while supplies last.

"When we heard how dismayed fans were when one of their favorite pasta shapes was discontinued earlier this year, we wanted to find a way to help," said Sara Mayer, senior marketing manager, S. Pellegrino. "S. Pellegrino's iconic star logo serves as the perfect inspiration for bringing this star-shaped pasta to the U.S. along with help from our friend Stanley Tucci. We hope S. Pellegrino Stelline inspires everyone to add an authentic Italian touch to their holiday spreads and enjoy stellar moments together around the table."

In Other Food News

In other recent food news, with November ushering in the start of the holiday seasons, we're seeing a variety of interesting seasonal food and treat offerings. Earlier this week, Campbells debuted their new Holiday Sides Collection of chocolates with Phillip Ashley Chocolates. The collection features six truffles each inspired by beloved holiday side dishes and created with Campbell's soups. Eggo also announced their own seasonal offering with the return of Eggo Nog. The drink, which first debuted last year in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Co., is back for a second year and is described as a decadent, rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes.

