Oscar Mayer Retires the Frankmobile, Brings Back the Wienermobile

Earlier this year, Oscar Mayer made a major changed to the beloved Wienermobile when it changed its name from Wienermobile to the Frankmobile in celebration of the brand's 100 percent Beef Franks debuting a new recipe. Now, with summer coming to a close, the brand has announced that the Frankmobile's time is over and they're welcoming back the fan-favorite Wienermobile icon once again. On Wednesday, Oscar Mayer announced that the Winermobile is back, sharing the news in a post on social media.

"It's been a franktastic summer!" the post reads. "But like you, we missed this BUNderful icon. Help us welcome back the Wienermobile!"

About the Wienermobile

The first Wienermobile was created by Oscar Mayer's nephew, Carl G. Mayer, in 1936. While the first iteration of the Wienermobile was scrapped for metal in the 1940s to aid the US Army in World War II, a new Wienermobile was created in the 1950s. Since then, the iconic vehicle has undergone several evolutions to the version on the road today.

Over the years, the Wienermobile has also served some other purposes than just to be the Wienermobile. Earlier this year, the iconic vehicle was a wedding chapel in Las Vegas. The vehicle has also served as a Lyft in 2021, was a sweet prom ride in 2022, and in 2019, fans could rent out the Wienermobile for Lollapalooza as well.

Why Did the Wienermobile Change its Name?

The name change was part of a promotion for Oscar Mayer's new recipe for their 100 percent Beef Franks earlier this year. With the new recipe being more flavorful, the brand decided to draw some inspiration from the "frank-tastic" recipe and give the Wienermobile a makeover. The fleet of six newly renamed Frankmobiles featured "bunder-ful" new elements — including new decals, rebranded "Frank Whistles" and they even renamed the Hotdoggers. They're were called Frankfurters.

Are you glad to see the Wienermobile return? Let us know in the comments!