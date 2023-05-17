For the first time in its nearly 100-year history, the beloved Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is changing its name. On Wednesday, Oscar Mayer announced that the beloved Wienermobile is officially switching its name to the Frankmobile as it ushers in a new era. According to the brand, the name change is to pay homage to the brand's 100 percent Beef Franks, which are debuting a new recipe that is more flavorful than ever.

Per Oscar Mayer, a new recipe for the All-Beef Franks is rolling out to grocery retailers this month. With the new recipe being more flavorful, the brand decided to draw some inspiration from the "frank-tastic" recipe and give the Wienermobile a makeover. The fleet of six newly renamed Frankmobiles feature "bunder-ful" new elements — including new decals, rebranded "Frank Whistles" and they've even renamed the Hotdoggers. They're now called Frankfurters.

And the renamed Frankmobile isn't just getting a makeover. They're also getting the public involved with their "Franks for Franks'. Anyone with a name that is any iteration of "Frank" can stop by a Frankmobile in real life and get a coupon for a free pack of Oscar Mayer 100 percent Beef Franks.

About the Wienermobile

The first Wienermobile was created by Oscar Mayer's nephew, Carl G. Mayer, in 1936. While the first iteration of the Wienermobile was scrapped for metal in the 1940s to aid the US Army in World War II, a new Wienermobile was created in the 1950s. Since then, the iconic vehicle has undergone several evolutions to the version on the road today.

Over the years, the Wienermobile has also served some other purposes than just to be the Wienermobile. Earlier this year, the iconic vehicle was a wedding chapel in Las Vegas. The vehicle has also served as a Lyft in 2021, was a sweet prom ride in 2022, and in 2019, fans could rent out the Wienermobile for Lollapalooza as well.

