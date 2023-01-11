Oscar Mayer Is Hiring People to Drive the Wienermobile

If you're looking for a job, you might be in luck. Tuesday, Oscar Mayer announced its plans to hire a dozen drivers for its fleet of Wienermobiles. Those that land one of the 12 gigs will be responsible for logging upwards of 20,000 miles driving the snack-maker's iconic vehicle around the country while promoting the brand through social media and in-person events. According to the company, the average "Hotdogger" will travel through 20 states over the duration of their one-year contract.

"The Wienermobile is an American icon and one of our brand's most prized assets, making the Hotdogger role an extremely important job," brand communications director Ed Roland offered in a press release. "From traveling to events across the U.S. to regularly speaking with consumers and media on behalf of the brand, Hotdoggers operate as a marketing firm on wheels, providing invaluable experience to recent graduates, while continuing our mission of uniting millions around a love of meat."

The company says over 2,000 applicants typically apply for the role every year, meaning less than one-percent of applicants will land the job. Oscar Mayer is accepting applications through the end of the month, and you can apply on the company's website here.

Requirements for the job can be found below.