The Wienermobile is Now a Wedding Chapel

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is iconic and it's done some iconic things. In 2019, fans could rent the Wienermobile as an Airbnb during Lollapalooza. In 2021, the Wienermobile had a turn as a Lyft XL vehicle and in 2022, you could take the Wienermobile to prom. But this year, Oscar Mayer is giving the beloved vehicle a romantic turn by transforming the Wienermobile into a Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas where happy couples will get hitched by the brand's Hotdoggers.

According to Oscar Mayer, the vehicle is being transformed into the first ever "Wienermobile of Love", a limited-time chapel conveniently located outside the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Weddings will take place on April 15th and 16th and are all-expenses paid — and officiated by Hotdoggers.

"From proposals and surprise meat-ups down the aisle to playing matchmaker to some of our own Hotdoggers, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has held a special place in fans' hearts – so much so, we receive thousands of requests each and every year to be part of couples' big days," said Ed Roland, Sr. Manager Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Company. "Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses."

For those looking to get "linked" at the Wienermobile of Love, they simply have to go to OscarMayer.com and sign up. The weddings will be available on the dates above on a first come, first served basis. All couples looking to marry will need to bring their marriage license — and their appetites. This is an Oscar Mayer experience, after all. The ceremonies will include a live wiener whistle quartet, a "wonderfully odd wiener cake", and of course, dressed-to-impress Hotdogger officiants.

