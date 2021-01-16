Oscar Mayer is Looking for New Wienermobile Drivers

✖

Oscar Mayer is looking for a new class of Hotdoggers -- perhaps better known to fans as the lucky few how get to drive the iconic Wienermobile. With 2020 finally behind us, Oscar Mayer is now looking for 12 recent college graduates to take the iconic vehicle on its cross country adventures for a full year. Those chosen for the position this year will make up the 34th class of Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers.

"The longstanding mission of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has always been to spread smiles," Emily Klein, senior associate brand manager at Oscar Mayer said. "We're looking forward to continuing this tradition and invite recent grads to submit their resumes for an opportunity they're sure to relish and join our team of meat-loving, adventure-craving do-gooders."

According to Oscar Mayer, the position is a one-year, full-time, paid position in which Hotdoggers will represent the brand by executing over 200 hundred events during the year as well as appear on local television, radio, or newspaper media. Hotdoggers will also be responsible for creating social media content for multiple platforms as well as maintain and drive the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, not to mention coordinating the logistics of Wienermobile travel.

Hotdoggers will hold their positions from June 2021 through June 2022 and will receive instruction at "Hot Dog High", a two-week training course that allows them to "learn the ins and outs of life as a Hotdogger".

For those who are interested in the opportunity, there are a few things to consider. The position is open to recent college graduates -- a Bachelor's Degree is required, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though applicants are not limited to these degrees with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0. A valid Driver's License with a favorable driving record is also required. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply as well. More information as well as the official application can be found here. Candidates have until January 31 to submit their applications.

