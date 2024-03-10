Oscars 2024: How to Watch

The 96th Academy Awards — The Oscars — is set to take place tonight, Sunday, March 10th with the iconic awards ceremony honoring the best in film for the previous year. As was the case last year, this year's ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will also see Jimmy Kimmel host for the fourth time. This year, there are some big nominees with Oppenheimer leading the pack with 13 nominations and some eagerly anticipated performances — such as Ryan Gosling performing the Oscar-nominated song 'I'm Just Ken". It's shaping up to be a can't miss event for Hollywood's biggest night — and here's everything you need to know to tune in.

When Do The Oscars Start?

The Oscars broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on ABC. ABC's Countdown to the Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! preshow starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, while ET's On the Red Carpet at the Oscars starts at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Then, at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, ABC leads into the ceremony with The Oscars Red Carpet Show hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough.

How To Watch The Oscars Broadcast

The Oscars will air live on ABC, which is available on all cable and satellite packages and can be watched for free over the air on most televisions with an antenna. If you don't have cable, you can stream the Oscars on providers such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, and others. The Oscars will also be available to stream on abc.om and the ABC app.

What Are Some of The Big Categories?

This year, there are some major films up for Best Picture. Nominated are American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest. This year's Best Animated Feature category is also a pretty big one with The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Nimona, Robot Dreams, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse all nominated.

What Are the Big Performances This Year?

One of the most talked about categories this year is the Best Original Song category and in support of that category, there will be some eagerly anticipated performances. Perhaps the biggest one is Barbie star Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" along with Mark Ronson at the awards. There will also be performances by Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas, and Scott George and the Osage Singers.

Are you excited for this year's Academy Awards? Who do you hope wins the Oscar for Best Picture? Let us know your thoughts about this year's awards in the comment section!