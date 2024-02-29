Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, and Becky G Also Performing

The 96th Academy Awards are just around the corner, and film fans are eager to find out who will be taking home the gold this year. One race that is being talked about is Best Original Song, and the nominees are "I'm Just Ken" (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt) and "What Was I Made For" (Billie Eilish, FINNEAS) from Barbie, "It Never Went Away" (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson) from the documentary American Symphony, "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" (Scott George) from Killers of the Flower Moon, and "The Fire Inside" (Diane Warren) from Flamin' Hot. After lots of speculation, it was announced this week that Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson would be performing the hit from Barbie live at the Oscars. The rest of the line-up has since been announced, and it's pretty exciting.

This year's Academy Awards will see performances by Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas, and Scott George and the Osage Singers. Becky G is performing Warren's nominated song, "The Fire Inside," which she also sings on the soundtrack.

Barbie Wins Three Grammys:

Currently, "What Was I Made For" is the frontrunner to win the Oscars, especially after winning Best Song Written For Visual Media and Song of the Year at the Grammys. Eilish has spoken a lot about what the song means to her and recently opened up about how it got her through a dark time.

"It was a dark period of time in life and very not inspiring period of time and a lot of like not feeling excited for the future and not feeling hopeful for the future, and not looking forward to the future," Eilish shared with Deadline's Crew Call. "It was a deeply important thing for my life, and also Finneas and my creative life; we needed something to shoot us back into the world of being creative."

"The movie allowed us to be honest in a way that I don't think we would have been able to achieve had it not been for – had it not been like an assignment," she shared.

"This is shocking to me," Eilish said when winning the Grammy for "What Was I Made For." "I was expecting to turn right back around and leave."

Finneas added, "I want to thank our parents, our dad, who worked as a construction worker at Mattel Corporation for much of our childhood to keep food on the table."

Barbie also took home the Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Who are you rooting for at the Oscars this year? Tell us in the comments!