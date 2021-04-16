Pentagon Confirms Leaked UFO Footage Is Real

Footage of supposed UFOs landed online in recent weeks, which not only was purported to have been captured by the Navy, but depicts bizarre, triangle-shaped crafts, with the Pentagon recently confirming that the footage was, in fact, captured by military personnel. Thanks in large part to the sci-fi boom of the '40s and '50s, UFOs typically take on a "flying saucer" shape in pop culture, with these objects being described anywhere from looking like a blimp to an acorn to a pyramid, making its appearance all the more confounding. This latest footage that the government has confirmed to be authentic was captured in 2019.

"The photographs and videos -- what the Mystery Wire article refers to as 'Sphere,' 'Acorn,' and 'Metallic Blimp,' and the videos in the Extraordinary Beliefs article - were taken by Navy personnel," Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough confirmed in a statement to CNN. "As we have said before, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP."

Jeremy Corbell, the filmmaker behind Netflix's Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers, shared the footage earlier this month before it began circulating throughout all corners of the internet.

"What’s presented here is genuine UFO / UAP footage -- evidence -- with impressive provenance," Corbell writes on his website Extraordinary Beliefs. "These are images and video shot by our US Military -- during a variety of UAP encounters. Incursions -- by Advanced Transmedium Vehicles of unknown origin -- interacting and observing our Navy’s warships and fleet deployments in a restricted airspace."

He adds, "The Night Vision and FLIR technologies represented in this content, in this case, is tied into some of the most sophisticated weapon systems known to humankind. The evidence here must be differentiated from other UAP documentation -- due to the context of capture alone."

The filmmaker went on to note how he hoped the release of the footage could change the dynamic of the government's response to such phenomena.

"It is my hope that these materials will be representative of a unique moment in modern history; a possible turning point towards the rational and transparent approach of investigating and exploring the mystery of the UFO Phenomenon," Corbell detailed.

