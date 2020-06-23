Tangy Pickle Doritos Are Here and Everyone Loves Them, for Some Reason

When it comes to Doritos, Frito-Lay stays innovating. The most recent product to come from the company is a pickle-based concoction that — surprisingly enough — is getting crazily good reviews early on in its release. Tangy Pickles Doritos are currently a limited-time offering. Better yet, the product is only available at Dollar General locations, similar to the company's arrangement with its Mountain Dew Maui Burst.

It's unclear just how long exactly these pickle-flavored Doritos will be available, so if you've got a Dollar General nearby, you might want to go check them out.

See what Doritos fiends are saying below.