Tangy Pickle Doritos Are Here and Everyone Loves Them, for Some Reason
When it comes to Doritos, Frito-Lay stays innovating. The most recent product to come from the company is a pickle-based concoction that — surprisingly enough — is getting crazily good reviews early on in its release. Tangy Pickles Doritos are currently a limited-time offering. Better yet, the product is only available at Dollar General locations, similar to the company's arrangement with its Mountain Dew Maui Burst.
It's unclear just how long exactly these pickle-flavored Doritos will be available, so if you've got a Dollar General nearby, you might want to go check them out.
If you're a pickle fan, you'll wanna HURRY over to Dollar General and Circle K! You'll be able to score the new Doritos Tangy Pickle for a super limited time. These are probably the best version of pickle chips we've had. That classic corn crunch in the chip, with the super tang of the pickle in these chips is LEGIT. 😍 If you love sour pickles, and you're a Doritos fan... you'll be pleasantly surprised by how delicious these are! Are you grabbing a bag? 😋
See what Doritos fiends are saying below.
Best Thing Out
Them tangy pickle Doritos the best thing out rn— Jp (@Drugrixhjp) June 23, 2020
Best Day Ever
Finally found the Pickle Doritos 😭 best day ever— Kelli parks (@Kelli_savannah) June 22, 2020
Who Has the Hookup?
I really want those pickle @Doritos I need the hook up— Angelfish Roamer of Sea and land🐟🐬🐬 (@PrinceFish21) June 22, 2020
Greater Than Everything
The pickle Doritos >>>> 😋— I’Nel🌸 (@Inizzyy__) June 22, 2020
stokEd
Doritos making pickle flavored chips and I'm stokEd 😏— ³³³⁷ (@hollowamo) June 22, 2020
Load Up
Tangy Pickle Doritos only available at Dollar General. Swear I’m about to load up.— Tichina ✨ (@littlemisstich) June 22, 2020
Thanks Mom
My mom really has me searching for pickle Doritos 😂🤤— Kayła Baer (@Kayla_Baer) June 21, 2020
