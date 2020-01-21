MTN Dew Adds Maui Burst to Permanent Lineup

After a limited-time offering last fall, PepsiCo and MTN DEW have announced Maui Burst is being added to the beverage maker’s permanent soda lineup. Beginning soon, the pineapple-flavored MTN DEW will be an exclusive offering at over 16,000 Dollar General locations across the country. As of now, the product will only be offered in 16 oz. single-serve cans for $1 each.

“Dollar General fans have always embraced the MTN DEW Maui Burst flavor with enthusiasm. Their excitement translated on social media and at the registers,” MTN DEW marketing chief Nicole Portwood says in a release. “We’re thrilled to respond to fans by making Maui Burst permanently available at Dollar General.”

Larry Gatt, SVP of Merchandising for Dollar General adds, “We were overwhelmed by the positive response to the limited-time offering of Maui Burst last fall. We listened to our customer feedback and are excited to partner with MTN DEW to make the pineapple flavor of Maui Burst available year-round at Dollar General stores.”

While the MTN DEW brand isn’t a stranger to testing out new flavors year-round, it’s an increasingly rare occasion when something is added to the iconic soda brand’s permanent lineup. Outside of MTN DEW Zero Sugar, which was just released this month, the last two permanent additions have been MTN DEW Ice (2017) and MTN DEW White Out (2012).

MTN DEW Maui Burst will be available beginning February 1st.

