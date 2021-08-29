Pillsbury Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Rolls and Other Favorites for Fall

✖

August is almost over and pumpkin spice is everywhere. The beloved Starbucks PSL is back. Dunkin' has its fall menu out. Coffee Mate's pumpkin spice creamer is back on store shelves, Cup Noodles made a pumpkin spice ramen this year, and even Keebler's limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripe Cookies have hit store shelves. But now Pillsbury is getting in on the fall flavor festival with the return of baking favorites, including the popular Grands Pumpkin Spice Rolls, for a limited time.

Pillsbury has brought back six fan-favorite baking products to kick off the baking season and they are on shelves now for a limited time -- and if you're not a huge fan of pumpkin spice, no need to worry. Pillsbury's fall baking line has you covered with a solid variety of treats that aren't pumpkin.

For the sugar cookie fan, Pillsbury has brought back three varieties of their Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookie Dough: Ghost, Pumpkin, and Scooby-Doo. The Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookies come in packs of 20 pre-cut cookies with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of two for $5.

(Photo: General Mills)

If a more complex cookie is more your speed, Pillsbury has you covered there as well with two flavors of their Ready to Bake cookie dough: Salted Caramel Apple and Pumpkin Cream Cheese. The Salted Caramel Apple Cookie Dough is described as featuring tart apple bits and sweet salted caramel while the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cookie Dough is described as having a pumpkin base with cream cheese flavored chips. Each pack makes 12 big cookies and has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of two for $5.

(Photo: General Mills)

And of course last but not least is the fan-favorite Pillsbury Grands Pumpkin Spice Rolls. This spin on the classic cinnamon roll brings some (pumpkin) spice to breakfast, complete with a pumpkin spice icing for topping. Each package makes five big rolls and has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of two for $5.

All six fall baking offerings are available on store shelves nationwide now, but if these happen to be among your favorites or you just have a craving, you'll want to act fast. These products will only be around for a limited time.

What is your favorite fall baked good? Will you be indulging in any of these sweet treats from Pillsbury? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!