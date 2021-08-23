Starbucks PSL Makes Its Earliest Return Ever

✖

August is winding down and that can mean only one thing: the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte. Fans of coffee and all things pumpkin-flavored have been eagerly awaiting the iconic drink's return pretty much since it left menus last year and now, the wait is almost over. The Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks on Tuesday, August 24, the earliest return date ever for the beloved fall beverage which is arriving one day earlier than it did in 2020 which was the previous earliest return to date.

In addition to the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte for its 18th year, Starbucks is also bringing back another fan-favorite pumpkin drink again this year. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will return on Tuesday as well. The drink, which features iced cold brew topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a light dusting of pumpkin pie spices, first debuted at Starbucks in 2019 and was an instant hit with coffee fans. The beverage was so popular in 2020 that it actually outsold the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte, according to Starbucks (via PEOPLE).

Joining the beverages are two seasonal baked goods, the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and pumpkin scone. Pumpkin lovers will also be able to order the pumpkin loaf, but that's available year-round and is not a seasonal offering. Outside of Starbucks stores, fans can also pick up the brand's pumpkin spice flavored non-dairy creamer and a pumpkin spice cold brew concentrate at grocery stores and retailers nationwide to have a pumpkin spice experience at home.

The return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte comes roughly a week after Dunkin' launched their full fall lineup, including their pumpkin spice latte and their new pumpkin cream cold brew as well as other fall-flavored beverages and baked goods. Going beyond just coffee, other food brands have launched a wide variety of pumpkin spice related items this year as well, including Keebler's Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripe cookies and Cup Noodles' Pumpkin Spice Ramen.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte, as well as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, returns to Starbucks on Tuesday, August 24th.

Are you excited for the official return of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte? What is your favorite fall drink? Let us know your thoughts about this and all things pumpkin spice in the comment section!