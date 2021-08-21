Keebler Launches Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripe Cookies

✖

We're deep into August and with September just around the corner, pumpkin spice season is upon us. That means for those who love the iconic flavor, we're entering a truly magical time with various pumpkin spice offerings. Nestle Toll House has cookies, Coffee Mate is bringing back their fan-favorite coffee creamers in pumpkin spice as well as other fall flavors, and even Cup Noodles is getting in on the pumpkin spice game this year with a Pumpkin Spice Ramen. But now, Keebler is spicing things up for fall this year with the launch of limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripe cookies.

The Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripe cookies combine a spiced cookie with drizzles of Keebler vanilla fudge, giving cookie fans a solid balance of the spice and sweet aspects that make the flavor such a favorite. The brand describes the flavor as being similar to that of pumpkin pie, which is always a marker that fall has finally come.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fall with the launch of Keebler Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes cookies and bring a favorite seasonal flavor to our Keebler Fudge Stripes cookie portfolio,” said Kristin Flood, Senior Brand Manager, Seasonal Cookies at Ferrara. “The cookies have a wonderful pumpkin pie taste that says the Fall season has arrived.”

And for fans of Keebler cookies, this is truly a moment to celebrate. Keebler first introduced Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripe cookies seasonally in 2015, but they were discontinued in 2018. Last year, Keebler offered a different seasonal cookie, the Maple Crème Fudge Stripe cookie. That flavor paired a vanilla cookie with the maple crème fudge.

The Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripe cookies are hitting grocery store and retail store shelves nationwide now and sell for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 9.7 oz. package. The cookies are available for a limited time only, however, so if pumpkin spice is your favorite, you’ll want to stock up. Pumpkin spice season unfortunately does not last forever and neither will the Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripe cookies.

Will you be checking out the Keebler's Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripe cookies? What is your favorite pumpkin spice flavor offering each year or do you think this pumpkin spice trend is way overrated? Let us know your thoughts about all things pumpkin spice and snacks in the comment section!