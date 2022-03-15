Pillsbury Is Giving Away Giant Funfetti Donuts

Funfetti makes everything, well, fun. And recently, Pillsbury brought the multicolor sprinkles of Funfetti to donuts much to the delight of snack fans everywhere, but now Funfetti is taking it one step further. On Monday, the brand announced that, to celebrate people with birthdays during the week of Daylight Savings (that’s March 13th through March 19th), they are giving away Oversized Funfetti Donuts.

That's right, this week Funfetti is giving away these giant Funfetti Donuts, each one made with a full box of Pillsbury Funfetti Donut Mix, weighing over one pound, and measuring over eight inches in diameter, to those with birthdays falling this week. To get one, all fans have to do is go to the Funfetti Instagram page and, through the week, they can put themselves, family, and friends on the waitlist. From there, Funfetti will select 10 people from the waitlist each day of the week to receive the giant donut. Now, it's important to note that they will only accept 100 people on the waitlist each day so fans will want to have fast fingers to get their name on it, but it's worth a try for a giant Funfetti Donut!

Pillsbury launched the Funfetti Donut mixes back in February. They come in three varieties — Cake Donut, Chocolate Cake Donut, and Unicorn Pink Vanilla Cake Donut. The new donut mix can be baked, pan fried, or air fried which allows home chefs of all levels to put their baking skills to the test. Each box makes 12 large donuts or 36 donut holes, each containing candy bits. The mixes also come with a classic glaze mix in a separate pouch to top things off — just add milk. The mix itself is also simple to use, combing with just the addition of water, milk, and eggs.

The new Pillsbury’s Funfetti Donut Mix is now available nationwide Price ranges between $2.50 to $4. You can check out the full range of Funfetti products on Pillsbury’s website here.

Will you be trying to get your hands on a giant Funfetti Donut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!