Pillsbury Launches New Funfetti Donut Mixes

Pillsbury’s Funfetti is iconic. First created by Pillsbury in 1989, the multicolor sprinkles cake is a much-loved favorite that makes any cake a celebration and the line has expanded to include not just cake but frosting, pancake mix, cookie mix, brownies and more. Now, Pillsbury is adding another delicious treat to the Funfetti lineup, one that will make donut fans rejoice. Pillsbury just released new Funfetti Donut Mix nationwide, giving donut fans the ability to. make their own festive fun Funfetti donuts at home.

The new Funfetti Donut Mix comes in three popular donut flavors: Cake Donut, Chocolate Cake Donut, and Unicorn Pink Vanilla Cake Donut and, according to Pillsbury, they make a “perfect addition” to the Funfetti line.

“Donuts are one of the most on-trend baked goods right now, and they continue to rise in popularity,” Dan Anglemyer, COO of Hometown Food Company. “Gourmet donut chains remain popular, are more well-known, have made their way into the grocery store, and as consumers continue to bake more at home, donuts are a new and enjoyable treat to make. Given the attention we’re seeing on donuts, from unique recipes and flavor to engaging social media content, we knew Pillsbury’s Funfetti donut mix would be a perfect addition to our popular baking portfolio. Our Pillsbury Funfetti Donut Mix is another great way to bring friends and family together for any celebration. With flavors to satisfy everyone, we’re confident this will become a favorite staple in every household.”

The new donut mix can be baked, pan fried, or air fried which allows home chefs of all levels to put their baking skills to the test. Each box makes 12 large donuts or 36 donut holes, each containing candy bits. The mixes also come with a classic glaze mix in a separate pouch to top things off — just add milk. The mix itself is also simple to use, combing with just the addition of water, milk, and eggs.

The new Pillsbury’s Funfetti Donut Mix is now available nationwide Price ranges between $2.50 to $4. You can check out the full range of Funfetti products on Pillsbury’s website here.

Will you be checking out Pillsbury’s Funfetti Donut Mixes? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.