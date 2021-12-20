Pillsbury Brings Back Hot Cocoa Rolls and Other Limited Edition Treats for the Holidays

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. No, seriously, the holiday is just a few days away and that means the season of baking and treats is here. As we get closer to the big holiday, Pillsbury has a dozen limited edition holiday offerings to make the season a bit brighter and sweater, including the return of the fan-favorite Hot Cocoa Rolls and the first-ever holiday flavor of their Soft Baked Cookies alongside beloved shape cookies and more.

First up are the new Pillsbury Soft Baked Sugar with Sprinkles and Drizzled Icing Cookies. These cookies bring the beloved holiday flavors of Pillsbury to a ready-to-eat cookie treat! They’re soft and chewy and come in a package of 18 cookies for a MRSP of $3.69. They’re perfect for snacking, lunchbox treats, or even to take to a holiday gathering if baking just isn’t your thing.

In terms of cookies that you can bake, Pillsbury has quite a few offerings in that category as well. There’s the Pillsbury Limited Edition Winter Cutout Sugar Cookie Dough and the Pillsbury Limited Edition Gingerbread Cutout Sugar Cookie Dough. Both of these come in packages that include 10-precut cookies — the Winter Cutout Sugar Cookies are noted as being safe to eat raw, so cookie dough lovers rejoice — and have an MSRP of two for $5. There are also four “chub” style cookie doughs to choose from. The Limited-Edition Sugar Chub Cookie Dough and Limited-Edition Reese’s Peanut Butter Cookie Dough are both noted as being safe to eat raw. There are also the Limited-Edition Candy Cane Sugar Cookie Dough and the Limited-Edition Gingerbread Cookie Dough. All four of these come in 30 oz “chub” rolls for an MSRP of $3.29.

And we’re not done with cookies yet. There are also the beloved Limited Edition Christmas Tree Sugar Cookie Dough, Limited Edition Elf Shape Sugar Cookie Dough, Limited Edition Reindeer Sugar Cookie Dough, and the Limited-Edition Snowman Sugar Cookie Dough that’s ready to bake and enjoy, no decoration required (or you can eat raw as all of these are safe to consume that way!) They come in packages of 20 precut cookies with an MSRP of two for $5.

Perhaps most exciting, however, are the return of Hot Cocoa Rolls. This delicious spin on the cinnamon roll has no cinnamon, but instead tastes like hot chocolate and come with marshmallow-flavored icing. These delicious treats come in packages of 5 big rolls with a MSRP of $4.49.

Each of these baking (and the one ready-to-eat) offerings are available on store shelves nationwide now, but if these happen to be among your favorites or you just have a craving you will want to act fast. These products will only be around for a limited time.

