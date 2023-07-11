Pop-Tarts Bringing Back Fan Favorite Flavor This Fall

One fan-favorite Pop-Tarts flavor is coming back to store shelves this fall due to popular demand — and a little help from its biggest fan. Pop-Tarts recently announced that the beloved Frosted Strawberry Milkshake flavor will be making a comeback thanks in part to rap star Lil Uzi Vert who has been professing his love for the flavor for years. The brand even announced plans to restore the flavor to shelves at the musician's "Pink Prom' release party for his latest album last week.

"Pop-Tarts iconic flavors have incredibly devoted fan bases, with Frosted Strawberry Milkshake lovers among the most vocal," Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing, portable wholesome snacks for Kellogg's, said in a statement. "We are happy to announce that this fan-favorite is returning to shelves this fall after a groundswell of fans — including Lil Uzi Vert — requested their return.

(Photo: Kellogg's)

Frosted Strawberry Milkshake was originally released in 2005 as part of Pop-Tarts' Ice Cream Shoppe collection and quickly became a fan favorite. The flavor has come and gone from the lineup in the years since, but the fans have remained devoted. Fans have also consistently made their love of the flavor known online as well as their request for it to return.

It's not clear if the flavor's return this fall is going to be a limited time situation or if it is going to be a permanent offering in the Pop-Tarts collection. What we do know about its return is that fans will have to wait just a little bit for it to come back. The flavor is expected to make its official return at Walmart in September.

A Movie About Pop-Tarts Is On The Way

In 2021, it was announced that Netflix had won the rights to Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, directed, co-written, and co-produced and starring Jerry Seinfeld. The film is described as a comedy biopic recounting the creation of Pop-Tarts.

"You will laugh your a-- off. It is the funniest thing I've ever done. I'm not even kidding," Adrian Martinez previously told ComicBook.com. "Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Peter Dinklage, it just goes on and on. It's a real homage to classic older movies that are funny, with big, huge all-star cast. I was just grateful to be a part of it."

