Pop-Tarts Goes Vintage With Throwback Packaging For the Summer

Nostalgia is having its moment and now, Pop-Tarts is getting in on the trend. The iconic brand has announced the arrival of the new Pop-Tarts Throwback Packs, just in time for summer. The new limited time packs feature designs inspired by the brand's iconic 1960s packaging, harkening back to when the toaster pastries first debuted in 1964.

The Throwback Packs, as noted, are a limited-edition product and will be available while supplies last nationwide between June 5th and July 17th. They. have a suggested retail of $3.89. The special packaging features the brand's iconic Frosted Strawberry flavor, one of the first flavors the brand introduced (though the original Pop-Tarts were unfrosted; the first frosted Pop-Tarts were introduced in 1967.)

The vintage throwback packaging is just the latest promotion from Pop-Tarts. Last fall, the brand teamed up with Tajin for their "Crazy Bueno" collaboration. Before that, the brand released their Frosted Gingerbread flavor.

A movie about Pop-Tarts is on the way.

In 2021, it was announced that Netflix had won the rights to Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, directed, co-written, and co-produced and starring Jerry Seinfeld. The film is described as a comedy biopic recounting the creation of Pop-Tarts.

"You will laugh your a-- off. It is the funniest thing I've ever done. I'm not even kidding," Adrian Martinez previously told ComicBook.com. "Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Peter Dinklage, it just goes on and on. It's a real homage to classic older movies that are funny, with big, huge all-star cast. I was just grateful to be a part of it."

