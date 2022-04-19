Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts Are Coming Back

The ’90s are having a moment once again as not only a new generation looks to the decade for style inspiration, but those of us who lived through the decade are getting deep into nostalgia for that point in time. Of course, no ’90s throwback would be complete without snacks from the era and now Pop-Tarts is getting in on things with the return of Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts. Thanks to fan demand, the beloved and iconic ’90s Pop-Tarts flavor will make its way back to store shelves, first at Walmarts this month and then at retailers nationwide starting in May.

“At Pop-Tarts, we know what our fans want. Frosted Grape has been among the top flavors fans have been asking us to bring back,” Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks said. “So, we could not be more stoked to finally bring back this Pop-Tarts GOAT — Grape-ist Of All Time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts will give fans the chance to re-live (or live for the first time) the grape jelly flavored filling, white icing, and purple crunch that was such a hit back in the ’90s. They will be available in an 8-count box with a suggested retail price of $3.19.

In addition to the return of the Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts, Pop-Tarts is encouraging fans to celebrate with their own Frosted Grape look. That’s right, get inspired to “frost” your hair grape — dye your hair purple, get purple highlights, purple extensions, purple wig, purple butterfly clips, you name it! — and share your Frosted Grape look on Instagram using #Y2GrapeEntry will get hooked up with a year’s supply of Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts and a “Y2Grape Time Capsule” packed with the best of the Y2K-era. If that’s. not your thing, in May, a Snapchat filter is coming that will let you celebrate Frosted Grape as well.

The return of Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts is just the latest news from the brand. Last month, they announced the debut of new Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts. That flavor is said to be a tribute to the iconic bakery staple and will satisfy any cookie lover’s sweet tooth. The cookie-pastry hybrid combines a snickerdoodle-flavored filling with a crunchy cinnamon sugar topping to create the familiar, melt in your mouth moment.

Are you excited for the return of Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts? Let us know in the comments!