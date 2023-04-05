Adrian Martinez on Upcoming Pop-Tarts Movie: "It's The Funniest Thing I've Ever Done." (Exclusive)

There is no limit on what can become a major motion-picture in today's Hollywood. Film studios have turned mobile games like Angry Birds into full-blown film franchises, brought life to text message emoticons in The Emoji Movie, and even once had a movie about PEZ dispensers in the works. The latest unorthodox intellectual property making its way to the big screen will be Pop-Tarts, as a cinematic story about the famed toaster pastries has been in development for a number of years now. Netflix acquired the rights to the project in June 2021 and filmed what would become Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story over the course of Summer 2022.

Not only is the film completely shot, but Netflix has already since the final cut. Speaking to ComicBook.com at the Renfield premiere, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story star Adrian Martinez proclaimed that the upcoming Jerry Seinfeld-directed picture is the peak comedic project of his career.

"You will laugh your a-- off. It is the funniest thing I've ever done. I'm not even kidding," Martinez said. "Jerry Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Peter Dinklage, it just goes on and on. It's a real homage to classic older movies that are funny, with big, huge all-star cast. I was just grateful to be a part of it."

As Martinez alluded to, Unfrosted has a stacked ensemble that also includes Amy Schumer (Trainwreck), Hugh Grant (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves), James Marsden (Sonic 2), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick), John Slattery (Avengers: Endgame), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!), Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine) and others. While specifics regarding the plot remain close to the vest, the general gist is that Kellogg's and Post Consumer Brands race to create a breakfast pastry before the other.

"Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness," Seinfeld said in 2021 when asked about the inspiration for Unfrosted. "So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie."

Martinez can next be seen in Renfield when it hits theaters on April 14th. Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story is currently without a release date but is expected to stream on Netflix at some point this year.