Pop-Tarts Gets Ready for the Holidays With New Frosted Gingerbread Flavor

It's October. That means it's spooky season and sweater weather is largely officially here, and we are deep in pumpkin spice territory. But while this isn't Game of Thrones, winter is coming and with it, winter and holiday treats and snacks. For fans of Pop-Tarts, that it's time to get into the holiday spirit with new, limited-edition Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts.

Ahead of the holiday season, Pop-Tarts has released the all-new Frosted Gingerbread flavor, a toaster paster that is filled with gingerbread goodness. However, these Pop-Tarts aren't just a flavor experience; they are also a creative one as well. The Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts are topped with snow white icing and decorated with nine holiday designs. According to the brand, they're perfect for building gingerbread houses, replacing dry cookies in the process. The limited-edition flavor is hitting store shelves now.

The Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts are just the latest limited time offering from Pop-Tarts. Also available are Haunted Frosted Chocolatey Fudge Pop-Tarts Bites which are currently available for the Halloween holiday. This flavor features orange icing and the pouches are glow-in-the-dark. The brand has also released two new permanent flavors this year as well, Snickerdoodle and Frosted Grape. In the case of Frosted Grape, it's actually the triumphant return of a '90s favorite — which made its return this summer after fan demand.

"At Pop-Tarts, we know what our fans want. Frosted Grape has been among the top flavors fans have been asking us to bring back," Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks said. "So, we could not be more stoked to finally bring back this Pop-Tarts GOAT — Grape-ist Of All Time."

As for the Snickerdoodle flavor, that flavor is a tribute to the iconic bakery staple and will satisfy any cookie lover's sweet tooth. The cookie-pastry hybrid combines a snickerdoodle-flavored filling with a crunchy cinnamon sugar topping to create the familiar, melt in your mouth moment.

Frosted Gingerbread Pop-Tarts are available in stores now for a limited time. Will you be giving them a try? Do you think they're a good alternative to the traditional gingerbread house? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!