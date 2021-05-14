Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Biscuits, Here’s How to Get Yours

✖

Popeyes is bringing out free biscuits for National Biscuit Day tomorrow, and we have some information on how you can snag some. So, May 14th is the big day, and the company says that you can get a free biscuit and drink with a five-dollar purchase in their app or online. So, just place an order for menu items up until that price and you’re golden when you use the code #SoDry. More and more fast food establishments have been getting in on these kinds of promotions. Usually, it’s an effort to get people quick favorites while increasing usage of their apps. Popeye’s probably achieved both goals with this offer. Check out what they had to say down below:

They began, “It’s no secret that America loves biscuits – they’re simply delicious. And Popeyes® is known for serving up flaky, delicious buttermilk biscuits that pair perfectly with their classic southern menu items.”

(Photo: Popeye's)

“In fact, Popeyes® biscuits are one of the brand’s most treasured menu items and have a very loyal fan base. However, many fans have also called out that while Popeyes® biscuits are extremely tasty, you probably don’t want to eat one a without a drink…” they continued. “To celebrate National Biscuit Day, May 14th, Popeyes® is giving away a FREE* biscuit and small drink with any $5+ digital (Popeyes® app or online) purchase. Use code “#SoDry” in the app to unlock the offer.”

Luckily, Comicbook.com got to speak with a rep from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Restaurants to discuss those wildly popular chicken sandwiches.

"We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12," one Popeyes spokesperson told ComicBook.com. "It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support."

"The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations," the statement explained. "In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible."

Will you be getting biscuits tomorrow? Let us know in the comments!