Post Launches Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles Crisps, Honeycomb Big Bites Snacks

If you've ever considered cereal to be not just a great breakfast but a perfect snack option as well, you're in luck. Post Consumer Brands has launched new on-the-go cereal snacks taking some of your favorite, iconic cereals and giving them a large, snackable form. The cereal brand is rolling out four offerings: Fruity Pebbles Crisps, Cocoa Pebbles Crisps, Honeycomb Big Bites, and Chocolate Honeycomb Big Bites.

"According to recent research from Mintel, nearly 40% of consumers say they eat cereal as a snack, and 13% report eating cereal on the go," said Tara LaFerla, Brand Manager of Portfolio Innovation at Post Consumer Brands. "We developed our new PEBBLES™ Crisps and Honeycomb Big Bites to make it even easier for people to enjoy their favorite cereals anywhere and any time of day. Our new cereal snacks have big flavor and big crunch in a ‘no mess’ form that parents and kids will love."

(Photo: Post Consumer Brands)

The new Pebbles Crisps are described as being around the same size as a potato chip and come in both of the iconic Pebbles flavors. They are also gluten-free. The new Honeycomb Big Bites are described as being about twice as large as the original Honeycomb cereal shapes and come in not only the original Honeycomb flavor, but a new chocolate flavor as well. All four varieties are available in a 6-ounce, multiserve, resealable pouch making them perfect for sharing or eating on the go.

The launch of the Pebbles Crisps coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Pebbles cereal, which was first launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera. The cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character with the cereal named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter, Pebbles, from The Flintstones. The Crisps are also just one of the ways the brand is celebrating the Pebbles milestone by extending into new categories, such as Duncan Hines baking kits and the recently announced International Delight Coffee Creamers.

Post Pebbles Crisps and Post Honeycomb Big Bites both launch this month with a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 6-ounce pouch.

Will you be checking out the new Post cereal snacks? Which variety are you most interested in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!