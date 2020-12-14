The Great Fruity Pebbles Fred vs Cocoa Pebbles Barney Funko Pop Debate is On

Here's your big chance to weigh in on the monumental Fruity Pebbles vis Cocoa Pebbles debate thanks to Funko's new Ad Icons Pop figures. Flintstones mascots Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble are featured in the new Pops, and they're holding bowls of Fruity Pebbles (Fred) and Cocoa Pebbles (Barney) cereal. If you could only choose one Pop figure / cereal, which would it be?

Fortunately, you don't have to pick only one. The Flintsones Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles Pop figures are available to pre-order individually via the links below. You can keep tabs on which Pop figure is selling better (and therefore which Pebbles cereal is superior) right here at Entertainment Earth where the Pop figures are sorted by bestsellers. Barney and Coca Pebbles were leading at launch.

Note that the Pop figures are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Post's iconic Pebbles cereals, which launched in 1971. The cereals were based around The Flintstones characters from the very beginning, and continue to be bestsellers today.

