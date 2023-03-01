Post Debuts Disney100 Premium Collector Tin for Disney 100 Years of Wonder

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Walt Disney Company celebrates 100 years in 2023 and as part of their collaboration with Disney for the Disney100 celebration, Post is launching the special edition premium collector's item. The Post x Disney collaboration features a special edition of the new Confetti Cake cereal the brand launched earlier this year in a Mickey-mouse themed collector's tin. It is available beginning March 1st, exclusively at Walmart.com.

The Disney100 Premium Tin is described as a "must-have Disney 100 Years of Wonder item for collectors" and features a Mickey Mouse Club theme on the actual tin itself. Inside the tin is a special edition box of Confetti Cake cereal that features a retro design inspired by Post and Disney's first collaboration on Post Toasties cereal back in 1934. The tin retails for $40 and will be available while supplies last.

"Post Consumer Brands is honored to join in the celebration of Disney100 alongside other manufacturers creating unique offerings this year," said Logan Sohn, Senior Brand Manager at Post Consumer Brands. "We are inspired by Disney and the wonder they've unlocked for consumers over the past 100 years, and we hope these themed cereal offerings help bring the celebration to life at the breakfast table."

Earlier this year, Post also revealed two other offerings as part of their Post x Disney collaboration, a one-of-a-kind themed fruity cereal and the Confetti Cake cereal. The themed fruity cereal features Mickey Mouse head shaped silhouette cereal pieces while the box features beloved Disney and Pixar characters. The confetti cake flavored cereal will have packaging that updates throughout the year to celebrate three different Disney and Pixar characters during different periods of time. Both varieties of cereal will be available all throughout 2023.