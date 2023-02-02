Snoop Dogg and Master P Teaming Up With Post for New Cereal This Summer

Hip-hop legends Snoop Dogg and Master P are getting into the cereal game. On Tuesday, the entertainment icons brand Broadus Foods and Post Consumer Brands announced a partnership for the new line of Snoop Cereal. According to Post, the collaboration is backed by a shared passion for feeding families and strengthening diverse communities with the new collection of three cereals set to be released this summer. The three cereals in the collection are Snoop Cereal Fruity Hoopz, Snoop Cereal Cinnamon Toasteez, and Snoop Cereal Frosted Drizzlerz.

Each of the Snoop Cereal boxes also feature a lineup of colorful characters, including K-9 team leader Captain Ace, Max, Hercules, Roxy, and Mr. Polar Bear. The boxes also include games and inspiration. Beyond that, every purchase of Snoop Cereal helps support people in need with Broadus Foods donating a portion of proceeds to charities that tackle homelessness and food insecurity.

"We want to make sure kids and kids at heart can have a champion's breakfast. Our motto is the more we make the more we give," Percy "Master P" Miller said in a statement. "I grew up on WIC, and I am honored and humbled to now own a company with Snoop that can service underprivileged families,"

"Partnering with Post Consumer Brands made sense with our common mission to build economic empowerment and to add diversity to grocery stores with Black-owned breakfast food," Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Broadus added. "Creating generational wealth is an important message to share with the world. Coming from hip hop and being able to produce a product from a family name that my kids, grandkids and beyond will be a part of is a blessing. We are making history, and Momma Snoop products are coming next. Working with Post Consumer Brands will guarantee the highest quality, most diverse flavors and best-tasting product on the market. Master P and I are the new Kings of Breakfast Food."

Here are the descriptions of the three Snoop Cereals:

• Snoop Cereal Fruity Hoopz with Marshmallows, a sweetened multigrain cereal featuring fun vibrant colors packed with a punch of undeniable fruity deliciousness.

• Snoop Cereal Cinnamon Toasteez, a tasty, sweetened crispy wheat and rice cereal with just the right hint of cinnamon.

• Snoop Cereal Frosted Drizzlerz, a sweetened, crunchy, frosted whole grain wheat cereal that meets WIC eligibility requirements.

"Our purpose at Post Consumer Brands is to make delicious food accessible for all, and we've been feeding families for more than 125 years. When Snoop Dogg and Master P approached us with the opportunity to produce Snoop Cereal for Broadus Foods, we were immediately brought together by our shared passion for feeding all families, building diversity and economic development, and serving communities," said TD Dixon, chief growth officer at Post Consumer Brands. "We're excited to partner with a company that's committed to family and community just like we are."

This is just the latest cereal news from Post Consumer Brands. Recently, Post also announced their partnership with the Walt Disney Company as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration as well as the new Pebbles Crunch'd cereals.

The new Snoop Cereals are set to launch this summer.