Post Celebrates Disney 100 Years of Wonder With New Cereals

The Walt Disney Company celebrates 100 years in 2023 and as part of the Disney100 celebration, they have teamed up with Post for the launch of multiple, limited-edition offerings as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder, including two new cereals. On Wednesday, Post announced the launch of one-of-a-kind themed fruity cereal along with a new-to-market confetti cake flavored cereal as well as a special edition collector's cereal item.

the themed fruity cereal features Mickey Mouse head shaped silhouette cereal pieces while the box features beloved Disney and Pixar characters. The confetti cake flavored cereal will have packaging that updates throughout the year to celebrate three different Disney and Pixar characters during different periods of time. Both varieties of cereal will be available all throughout 2023.

As for the premium collector's item, the Post x Disney collaboration features a special edition of the confetti cake cereal in a Mickey-mouse themed collector's tin. Inside the metal case fans will find a special edition retro design cereal box inspired by Post and Disney's first collaboration for Post Toasties in 1934. The tin itself, which retails for $40, represents a time capsule inspiring fans to remember and appreciate the start of Disney. The two cereals are available now while the tin, which will be available exclusively at Walmart, will roll out later this year and fans can follow Post on Instagram for more details.

"Post Consumer Brands is honored to join in the celebration of Disney100 alongside other manufacturers creating unique offerings this year," said Logan Sohn, Senior Brand Manager at Post Consumer Brands. "We are inspired by Disney and the wonder they've unlocked for consumers over the past 100 years, and we hope these themed cereal offerings help bring the celebration to life at the breakfast table."

